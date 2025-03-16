SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
SCYNEXIS Stock Up 8.6 %
NASDAQ SCYX opened at $0.93 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 425.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.
