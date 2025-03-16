Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Get Entegris alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris has a 52 week low of $92.84 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,463 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $445,988,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,801 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.