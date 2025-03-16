StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

TRIB opened at $0.69 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.