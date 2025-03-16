Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.20) price objective on the stock.

Bakkavor Group Stock Up 16.9 %

BAKK opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.90. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.44). The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Bakkavor Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Analysts forecast that Bakkavor Group will post 11.5761689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bakkavor Group

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,000 colleagues operate from 43 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 3,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.