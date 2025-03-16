Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $849,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,056,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,932,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,586,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,533,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,137,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $341.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $285.24 and a twelve month high of $386.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.17.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

