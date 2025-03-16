Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,378 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.33 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 118.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 444.44%.

In related news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

