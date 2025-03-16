CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 74,958 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 16.6% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $333,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

