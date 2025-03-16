CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

IUSV opened at $91.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

