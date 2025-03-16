Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Director Purchases $48,714.00 in Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:RF opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

