Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Director Purchases $48,714.00 in Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Regions Financial Stock Up 2.9 %
NYSE:RF opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.
Institutional Trading of Regions Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
