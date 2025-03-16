PFG Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.