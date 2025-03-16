Inspired Entertainment (INSE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $8.37 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.46 million, a P/E ratio of -836.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSE. New Street Research set a $21.00 price objective on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

