CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect CBAK Energy Technology to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CBAK Energy Technology Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.59. CBAK Energy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.
