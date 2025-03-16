CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect CBAK Energy Technology to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.59. CBAK Energy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

