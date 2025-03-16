Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $101.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.61, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 371,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. This trade represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,228,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,642,580.25. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,554 shares of company stock valued at $83,328,905. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

