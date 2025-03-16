Diversified Enterprises LLC Buys 590 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.