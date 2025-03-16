Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.8 %

GMAB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

