GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Short Interest Update

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GDS Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. 2,619,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,859. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

Institutional Trading of GDS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GDS by 1,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GDS from $25.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

