Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as high as C$2.29. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 24,370 shares.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Entrée Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 40.62, a current ratio of 17.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$326.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

