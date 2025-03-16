Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Short Interest Up 88.1% in February

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the February 13th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ CELZ opened at $3.27 on Friday. Creative Medical Technology has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

