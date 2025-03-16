Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $359.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,071,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $359,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

