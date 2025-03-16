Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Exxaro Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EXXAF remained flat at $8.38 during midday trading on Friday. Exxaro Resources has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.
About Exxaro Resources
