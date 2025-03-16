JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Position Lessened by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 991,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,415 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 811,640 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

