Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

