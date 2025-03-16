Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Update

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 59,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,181. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

