Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Grows By 60.4%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 761,400 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 474,700 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion Price Performance

INTZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 594,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,421. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

INTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intrusion

Intrusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.