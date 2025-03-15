Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Grows By 62.2%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $17.56. 10,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,641. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

