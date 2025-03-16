Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 421,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 196,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,622,000 after purchasing an additional 520,113 shares in the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,492,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 608,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

