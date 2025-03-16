Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Down 25.9% in February

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 78,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDP traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,592. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $11.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

