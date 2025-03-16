Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) & Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kyverna Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyverna Therapeutics N/A -51.12% -37.91% Relay Therapeutics N/A -45.75% -40.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyverna Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyverna Therapeutics $7.03 million 15.35 -$60.37 million N/A N/A Relay Therapeutics $10.01 million 62.00 -$341.97 million ($2.39) -1.53

Analyst Recommendations

Kyverna Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Relay Therapeutics.

This is a summary of current ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyverna Therapeutics 0 1 4 1 3.00 Relay Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90

Kyverna Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 636.00%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 440.98%. Given Kyverna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kyverna Therapeutics is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Kyverna Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing KYV-201, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate that is in preclinical stage to treat multiple autoimmune diseases. In addition, it is developing product candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to research and develop an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR cell therapy product; and with Kite to research and develop programs for the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of autoimmune, inflammatory, and allogeneic stem cell transplant inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as BAIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

