Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.12 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 21.64 ($0.28). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 21.19 ($0.27), with a volume of 145,523 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 37.50 ($0.49) price target on shares of Iofina in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £50.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.12.

Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.

