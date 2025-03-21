Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

