Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 426.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,936,000 after acquiring an additional 985,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,352 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,853,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,606,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,600,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,659 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.