KeyCorp Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $85.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $136,987.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,579,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zillow Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

