Financial Analysis: ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT)

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) and ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of ArcBest shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ArcBest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and ArcBest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% ArcBest 4.16% 11.79% 6.23%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million 0.38 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -8.53 ArcBest $4.18 billion 0.40 $173.96 million $7.33 9.80

This table compares Pamt and ArcBest”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ArcBest has higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ArcBest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pamt and ArcBest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 ArcBest 1 7 5 0 2.31

Pamt currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.42%. ArcBest has a consensus target price of $108.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.88%. Given ArcBest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ArcBest is more favorable than Pamt.

Volatility & Risk

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcBest has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ArcBest beats Pamt on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products. The segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. The Asset-Light segment provides ground expedite services; third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over-the-road, temperature-controlled and refrigerated, flatbed, intermodal or container shipping, and specialized equipment; less-than- and full container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to do-it-yourself' consumer, as well as provides final mile, time critical, product launch, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. This segment also offers premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet linehaul requirements; international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services; and engages in the final mile, time-critical, product launch, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, brokered LTL, and trade show shipping activities. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

