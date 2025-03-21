Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

