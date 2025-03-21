Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARKFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.11. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

