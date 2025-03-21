Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Down 10.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.11. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Remark
