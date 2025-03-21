Sable Offshore’s (SOC) Sell Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their sell rating on shares of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Sable Offshore’s FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

SOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE:SOC opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. Sable Offshore has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sable Offshore by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 31.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

