Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) vs. LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Code Rebel and LivePerson”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LivePerson $312.47 million 0.26 -$100.43 million ($2.32) -0.39

Code Rebel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

79.8% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of LivePerson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Code Rebel and LivePerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Code Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00 LivePerson 1 4 0 0 1.80

LivePerson has a consensus price target of $0.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.16%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Code Rebel.

Risk and Volatility

Code Rebel has a beta of -16.58, suggesting that its stock price is 1,758% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Code Rebel and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A LivePerson -18.72% -111.48% -6.78%

Summary

LivePerson beats Code Rebel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client. This segment offers iRAPP client-side products for Mac OS X and Windows applications; iRAPP terminal server products, including iRAPP-single-user remote desktop and iRAPP-TS multiple-user terminal server for Mac OS X applications; and iRAPP access products, such as iRAPP Load Balancer and iRAPP Gateway. The IT Services segment provides Independent Software Vendor relationships (ISVs)/channel partner platforms, which provide project management, application, and technical consulting, as well as database administration for implementing projects and managed-services engagements; and professional services consulting that implements, upgrades, and maintains software packages those ISVs offer to their clients. Code Rebel Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Kahului, Hawaii.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services; LivePerson's Conversational AI, including conversation builder, manager, and intelligence, and intent manager. In addition, it provides Voice AI, conversational intelligence and insights, and integration services. The company sells its products to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, automotive dealers, educational institution, public sector, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Asia-Pacific. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

