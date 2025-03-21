Analyzing Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) & Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG)

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Lightbridge and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lightbridge
|N/A
|N/A
|-$7.91 million
|($0.81)
|-11.63
|Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
|$6.24 million
|92.69
|$2.28 million
|N/A
|N/A
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.
Profitability
This table compares Lightbridge and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lightbridge
|N/A
|-37.03%
|-35.89%
|Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
|31.64%
|20.05%
|18.23%
Risk and Volatility
Insider & Institutional Ownership
9.1% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats Lightbridge on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.
