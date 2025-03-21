Analyzing Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) & Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightbridge and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.81) -11.63 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $6.24 million 92.69 $2.28 million N/A N/A

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -37.03% -35.89% Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 31.64% 20.05% 18.23%

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lightbridge has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 14.65, meaning that its share price is 1,365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.1% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats Lightbridge on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

