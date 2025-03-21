Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.69.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WRN. Cormark upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.
