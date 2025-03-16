Short Interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Decreases By 36.5%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 681,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 849,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.53. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWH. B. Riley upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,441,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174,858 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 1,387,935 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 219,210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,203,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 945,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 555,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

