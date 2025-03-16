Choate Investment Advisors Has $6.05 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 99,817 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $71.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

