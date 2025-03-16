Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $1.25 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,207,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

