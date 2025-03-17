Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin Buys 2,908 Shares

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin purchased 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$33.67 ($21.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,912.36 ($61,969.85).
Debra (Debbie) Goodin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Debra (Debbie) Goodin acquired 426 shares of Ansell stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$35.10 ($22.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,952.17 ($9,463.40).
- On Friday, February 21st, Debra (Debbie) Goodin acquired 1,427 shares of Ansell stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$35.50 ($22.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,658.50 ($32,062.34).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.46.
Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.
