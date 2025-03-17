General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $197.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 1 year low of $131.91 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.00.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

