Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 384 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $340.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

