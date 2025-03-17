Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 598,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Cool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cool Trading Up 4.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLCO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Cool by 6,596.0% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,017,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,274,000 after buying an additional 3,957,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cool by 2,551.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cool in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cool in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cool stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 62,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. Cool has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.64.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Featured Stories

