Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 598,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Cool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cool Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Cool stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 62,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. Cool has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.64.
About Cool
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cool
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Consumers Are Cutting Back, But These 3 Stocks Will Stay Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.