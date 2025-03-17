Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Sells 30,267 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,267 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 71.2% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 21.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,201,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 393,838 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $211,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.