YETI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,687 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 159% compared to the average daily volume of 2,193 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of YETI by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 884,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. YETI has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

