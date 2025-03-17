TCTC Holdings LLC Has $29.12 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 89,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $224.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.18 and a 200-day moving average of $258.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

