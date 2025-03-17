Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL) Insider Brendan O’Connor Sells 490,252 Shares

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) insider Brendan O’Connor sold 490,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.84 ($1.80), for a total value of A$1,392,315.68 ($881,212.46).

Brendan O’Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Brendan O’Connor sold 45,055 shares of Regal Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.84 ($1.80), for a total value of A$127,956.20 ($80,984.94).

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.

About Regal Partners

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 2nd. Regal Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

